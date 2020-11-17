Comparing Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) & Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and Hurco Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Hurco Companies 3.92% 3.09% 2.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Hurco Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million 4.42 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.57 Hurco Companies $263.38 million 0.74 $17.50 million N/A N/A

Hurco Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Senseonics and Hurco Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc. is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support. The company was founded by Edward Humston and Gerald V. Roch in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

