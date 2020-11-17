Comparing Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Identiv -7.35% -13.17% -6.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Storage Computer and Identiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Identiv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Identiv has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%.

Risk and Volatility

Storage Computer has a beta of 60.57, suggesting that its stock price is 5,957% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Identiv has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Storage Computer and Identiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Identiv $83.75 million 1.45 -$1.15 million ($0.14) -48.43

Storage Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Identiv.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Identiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Storage Computer beats Identiv on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. The Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. The company also offers near field communication and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based; labels and tags, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity foe pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others; and access cards. It markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. Identiv, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CertiPath. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

