Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.23

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and traded as high as $45.50. Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 135,718 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85.

In other Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) news, insider James(Jim) Mellon purchased 75,000 shares of Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($48,993.99).

About Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. The company also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

