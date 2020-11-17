Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 67,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CONXF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Conic Metals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Get Conic Metals alerts:

About Conic Metals

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.