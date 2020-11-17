Contrasting Materion (NYSE:MTRN) and Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ)

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) and Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Materion alerts:

This table compares Materion and Stamford Industrial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion 2.22% 7.29% 4.62% Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Materion and Stamford Industrial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stamford Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Materion presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Materion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Materion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Stamford Industrial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Materion has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamford Industrial Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Materion and Stamford Industrial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion $1.19 billion 1.05 $50.66 million $3.19 19.20 Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than Stamford Industrial Group.

Summary

Materion beats Stamford Industrial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides copper and nickel products in plate, rod, bar, tube, strip, wire product forms, as well as other customized shapes; thick precision strip products; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium composites, ceramics, and engineered clad and plated metal systems, as well as aluminum silicon carbide metal matrix. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious and non-precious metals, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wires. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. It distributes its products through company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company has a strategic collaboration with Kairos Power to develop and supply materials for advanced reactor technology. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Stamford Industrial Group

Stamford Industrial Group, Inc. manufactures steel counterweights and structural weldments. The company sells its products primarily in the United States to original equipment manufacturers of certain construction and industrial related equipment. Its products include aerial work platforms, cranes, elevators and material handling equipment. Stamford Industrial Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.