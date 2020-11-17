Contrasting Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Simply and TESSCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Simply and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% TESSCO Technologies -4.48% -9.69% -4.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simply and TESSCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply $30.39 million 0.00 -$21.02 million N/A N/A TESSCO Technologies $540.30 million 0.10 -$21.57 million ($1.10) -5.36

Simply has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TESSCO Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Simply has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Simply

Simply, Inc. focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs. The Cooltech Distribution business segment engages in distributing to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other consumer electronic brands. The company was founded on February 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Miami FL.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products, as well as training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, it provides mobile devices, such as cellular and smart phones; and data device accessories, including power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, and other retailers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

