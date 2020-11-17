Contrasting Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tarena International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tarena International and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarena International and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $294.66 million 0.37 -$148.82 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 1.94 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International.

Risk and Volatility

Tarena International has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.09% -15.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tarena International beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides two K-12 education programs for children, including computer coding and robotics programming courses under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 180 directly managed learning centers in 70 cities; and 148 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 53 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.