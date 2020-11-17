Cormark Comments on Nuvista Energy Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NVA)

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvista Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Nuvista Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities cut Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$0.83 on Monday. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

