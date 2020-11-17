Creative Planning Acquires 1,592 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Creative Planning grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 82.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $407.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.16 and a 200-day moving average of $401.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

