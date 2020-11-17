Creative Planning Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.