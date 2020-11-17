Creative Planning Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

NYSE:TSN opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.76. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

