Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.14% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 89,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

