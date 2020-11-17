Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $185.97 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $188.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

