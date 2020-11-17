Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 70.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 310,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.