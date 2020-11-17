Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,935,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,406.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,033 shares of company stock worth $27,234,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

