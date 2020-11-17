Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 145,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

ALXN opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

