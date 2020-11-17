Creative Planning Sells 110 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 120,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,646,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.41. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $151.31.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

