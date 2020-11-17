Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Cree worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at $121,420,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 20.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 12.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.16. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

