Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

