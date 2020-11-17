Critical Analysis: Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kemper pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Indemnity Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kemper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Indemnity Group and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 0 2 1 3.33

Kemper has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Kemper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $604.47 million 0.65 $70.01 million N/A N/A Kemper $5.04 billion 0.95 $531.10 million $6.27 11.63

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 4.92% -3.35% -1.15% Kemper 8.58% 10.59% 3.22%

Summary

Kemper beats Global Indemnity Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2016 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.