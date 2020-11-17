Critical Review: Senseonics (SENS) and Its Peers

Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Senseonics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Senseonics alerts:

24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Senseonics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 171 766 1333 38 2.54

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Senseonics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Senseonics Competitors 12.33% -86.17% 5.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million -$115.55 million -0.57 Senseonics Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 26.18

Senseonics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senseonics competitors beat Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.