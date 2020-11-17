DA Davidson Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after buying an additional 2,256,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 1,564,565 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,196 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

