DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Down 46.2% in October

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DATATRAK International stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DATATRAK International has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DATATRAK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.