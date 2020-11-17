Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.08 ($129.51).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €96.26 ($113.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is €100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.18. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €43.29 ($50.93) and a 12 month high of €116.65 ($137.24).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

