Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 31,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Destiny Media Technologies news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 71,800 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,234.00. Also, major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 132,274 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $83,332.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 278,189 shares of company stock valued at $173,243. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DSNY stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. The company offers Play MPE, a cloud-based enterprise software as a service product that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, listen to, download, and consume promotional content and musical assets.

