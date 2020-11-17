Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.63 ($18.39).

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) stock opened at €16.60 ($19.53) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12-month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12-month high of €27.54 ($32.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.45.

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

