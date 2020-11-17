Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWHHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

DWHHF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

