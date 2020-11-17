Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.89 ($58.69).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €35.46 ($41.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €36.27 and its 200 day moving average is €37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

