Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €52.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.64% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.89 ($58.69).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at €35.46 ($41.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.