Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,340,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.