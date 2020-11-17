Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total value of $209,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,833.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.