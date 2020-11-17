Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Insider Melanie Little Buys 20,000 Shares

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) insider Melanie Little purchased 20,000 shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,788.35).

Melanie Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Melanie Little purchased 20,000 shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,743.14).

DGOC stock opened at GBX 113.42 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.76. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.60 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.58%.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

