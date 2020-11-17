Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCBOF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCBOF opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00. Docebo has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

