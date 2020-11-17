Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a growth of 67,333.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

