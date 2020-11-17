Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $9.39. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 402,966 shares traded.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $474.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

