DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 1,873.3% in October

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 1,873.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:DBL opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,376,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 253,312 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $589,000.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

