Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.78

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and traded as high as $12.76. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 324,561 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

