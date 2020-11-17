Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

NYSE:ETN opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

