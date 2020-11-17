eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

