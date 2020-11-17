ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

ECN opened at C$5.95 on Monday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -247.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.74.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

