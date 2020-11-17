Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

EFGSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eiffage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Eiffage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EFGSY opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

