Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

THQQF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 16th.

THQQF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73. Embracer Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

