Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.38. Empire Petroleum shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

About Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR)

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

