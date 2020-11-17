Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 87,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ENTA opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $67.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $910.06 million, a PE ratio of 566.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

