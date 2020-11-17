Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 218.2% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 134,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 103.9% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 379,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 193,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,289,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 2.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

