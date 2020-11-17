Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 825,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 823,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after buying an additional 423,138 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Entegris stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $90.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

