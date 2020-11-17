Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Entegris worth $41,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 231,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $90.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

