Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Down 46.2% in October

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the October 15th total of 88,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.89 and a beta of 1.06. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 516.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 146.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

