Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 2,078.3% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

