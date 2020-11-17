ESCO Technologies (ESE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.01. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

